'Bhaisahab, Lokhandwala Chaloge,' Farah Khan Asked A Taxi Driver In London. His LOL Reply

Farah Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan is currently vacationing in London. The filmmaker, in her latest Instagram entry, has talked about “one of the best things” in London: black cabs or the "great British taxi". The video opens with Farah, who is dressed in a short green kurta and flared pants, saying, “One of the best things about London and the British are the black cabs, the great British taxi and I am going to get one.” Farah's video then takes a hilarious turn after she presents a bizarre request to a cab driver. When the cab driver asks, “Hello. How can I help you?” Farah replies in Hindi, “Bhaisahab, Lokhandwala chaloge?” Clearly in on the joke, the cab driver (with his poker face on) "helps" Farah with the directions, saying, "It's just that way". “Lokhandwala? That way? Okay,” Farah Khan says towards the end of the clip.

In the caption, Farah Khan wrote, “From London to Lokhandwala…thank you @go_london_taxi_tours for the directions.” Reacting to the video, Farah's BFF Malaika Arora said, “What about ur [your] accent...?” Neelam Kothari left laughing emojis in the comments, while Preity Zinta wrote: “Farah you nut [laughing emojis] I love you.” Fashion designer Ken Ferns appreciated the filmmaker for making Lokhandwala “world famous.” Fans are also loving Farah Khan's “Lokhandwala International taxi ride.”

Check out the full video:

A few days ago, Farah Khan shared another fun video from London, where she is seen entering Primark, a popular retail store. She also mentioned her BFF Karan Johar in the caption of the video, sharing that the designer bag she was carrying was a gift from the filmmaker. “What Gucci n Prada r to Karan Johar .. Primark is to me #wheninLondon #weRindians .. ps- by the way the Gucci bag I'm carrying was a birthday gift from…Karan of course.” To this, Karan Johar replied, “What Gucci? ( playing song in head)”. Abhishek Bachchan, Nakuul Mehta and Malaika Arora dropped laughing emojis, while Boman Irani said, “You make Primark look like Gucci.”

Actress Tannaz Irani wrote, “Love this! To us too. Thank you now my daughter will not eat my head up when I take her there! Thank you, much-needed video for us celebrity mothers especially! Love you Farah you are the best and most down to earth. Need more people like you in the entertainment industry, coz people get so influenced by all this. In a lighter vein, Happy shopping.”

Farah Khan is a filmmaker, producer, and choreographer. On the work front, she recently choreographed Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's romantic number Chaleya, from their upcoming film Jawan.