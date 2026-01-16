Farah Khan Cheers For Akshaye Khanna, Says "<i>Dhurandhar Ke Baad</i>, <i>Tees Maar Khan Ka Hi Raj Chal Raha Hai</i>"

Since the release of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, the film has been receiving glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike. Among all the stellar performances, Akshaye Khanna's portrayal has stood out and become a major talking point.

This has led fans to revisit Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan, where Akshaye played the role of the arrogant superstar Aatish Kapoor, who desperately wanted to win an Oscar. While Farah has praised Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar earlier, she recently spoke about fans loving Tees Maar Khan after all these years, all the more.

Farah Khan recently visited Bigg Boss 19 finalist Pranit More's residence to shoot an episode for her vlog. She mentioned how, after the success of Dhurandhar, fans have been re-watching Tees Maar Khan to acknowledge how good Akshaye Khanna has always been.

Farah Khan said, "Dhurandhar ke baad Tees Maar Khan ka hi raaj chal raha hai (After Dhurandhar, if any film is ruling, it has to be Tees Maar Khan)."

Pranit added, "Asli Oscar toh waha hi hai, aapke film mein (The real Oscar is right there, in your film)!"

In Tees Maar Khan, Aatish Kapoor (Akshaye Khanna) keeps screaming "Oscar", highlighting how badly he wants it.

About Tees Maar Khan

Released in 2010, Tees Maar Khan did not perform well at the box office. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

About Dhurandhar

The trailer was released on November 18. Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists. Speculation over the characters' identities has created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character-thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma-is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board. Dhurandhar also dives deep into the socio-political dynamics of different ethnic groups in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature. It has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language so far.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that a sequel is on the way, teasing it in the post-credit scene of the first film. The second part will release just three months later, on March 19, 2026. The first installment had a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes, but fans will have to wait a little longer to know the duration of the upcoming sequel.

