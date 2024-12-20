Advertisement

Tom Cruise And Maha Dakhil Spotted On A Dinner Date In London

Tom and Maha seemed to be “very touchy-feely” and “extremely cozy” with each other during their three-and-a-half-hour dinner

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Tom Cruise And Maha Dakhil Spotted On A Dinner Date In London
Tom Cruise shared this image
New Delhi:

Tom Cruise's recent outing in London has sparked dating rumours. The actor was spotted enjoying a romantic evening with his agent, Maha Dakhil. The rumoured couple stepped out for a dinner date on Wednesday at GAIA London, a luxury Greek-Mediterranean restaurant.

Tom and Maha seemed to be “very touchy-feely” and “extremely cozy” during their three-and-a-half-hour dinner, reported Daily Mail. The duo pulled up at the upscale restaurant in a black Mercedes driven by a chauffeur around 7.30 pm and left at approximately 11 pm.

At the end of the evening, Tom helped Maha put on her coat and gently put his hand on her elbow as they were leaving. For the occasion, the Mission Impossible star looked dapper in a navy blazer over a light blue V-neck sweater and trousers, while Maha looked stunning in flared jeans and a white fur coat. 

This is not the first time the rumoured couple has been spotted together. Earlier this week, Tom Cruise was seen dropping  Maha Dakhil off at London's Chiltern Firehouse. However, their latest sighting marks the only time that have engaged in any PDA.  

Last November, it was reported that Tom Cruise had defended his agent after she made controversial pro-Palestine posts on social media.

Even though she deleted the posts later, many people thought they were "antisemitic." While Maha apologised for her actions and ultimately left her position as co-chief of the motion pictures department at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), she still maintains her position as an agent at the company. 

Before Maha, Tom Cruise was rumoured to be dating Spanish singer Victoria Canal but she dismissed the 'completely bonkers' reports in an Instagram post.

She wrote, "Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think I am dating Tom Cruise. I'm deceased. Let's just stop this in its tracks - I'm sorry to bum u out but I am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist." 

Tom Cruise will next be seen in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Tom Cruise, Dating Rumours, Entertainment
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com