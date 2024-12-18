Tom Cruise Receives US Navys Highest Civilian Honour

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was awarded the Department of Navy Distinguished Public Service (DPS) Award on Tuesday, recognising the Top Gun actor's lasting contributions to the US Navy through his iconic film roles.

The DPS Award, the highest honour the Navy can bestow upon a civilian outside the Department of the Navy, was presented to Mr Cruise by Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro. In his remarks, Mr Del Toro said, “It was an honour to present Tom Cruise with a Defense Public Service award for his decades of naval advocacy through many movies. His work has inspired generations to serve in our Navy and Marine Corps.”

During the ceremony, Mr Cruise delivered an emotional speech, reflecting on the importance of leadership and service. “I know in life, something that is very true to me,” he shared. “To lead is to serve. And I know that to my core.”

Tom Cruise, expressing his gratitude for the "extraordinary acknowledgement," also praised the servicemen and women around him, highlighting their sacrifices and dedication. "It's an honour to be among you," he added, reported BBC.

Mr Cruise, known for his role as a Naval fighter pilot in the 1986 classic Top Gun and its highly successful 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick, has played a significant role in increasing public awareness and appreciation for the Navy's highly trained personnel. His portrayal of military figures, especially in Top Gun, sparked a surge in Navy pilot recruitment in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Secretary Del Toro said, “His work has significantly increased public awareness and appreciation for the Navy's personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform.”

"I'm happy I have been able to be a source of inspiration to many of the sailors who serve today or have served in the past," Mr Cruise said in a statement, as per CNN. He added that the success of his films was not just an achievement but a collective effort by the entire cast and crew who brought the stories to life.

Mr Cruise's connection to the Navy goes beyond the silver screen. In 2020, he was named the US Navy's 36th Honorary Naval Aviator, a prestigious title granted for his advocacy and dedication to the Navy's mission. The impact of Top Gun and its sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed over $1 billion globally, has reignited interest in the Navy and its service members, especially among younger audiences.