"To The Legacy Of Impossible Missions": Anil Kapoor's Special Post On 13 Years Of Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol marks its 13th anniversary today. To mark the special day, Anil Kapoor shared a collage of snaps and an elaborate note on his Instagram Stories. In the project headlined by Tom Cruise, Anil Kapoor played the role of Brij Nath, a Mumbai-based media tycoon. The collection of images shared by the veteran actor features some stills from the film and pictures with his co-stars. One particular picture shows Anil Kapoor and Tom Cruise, along with Anil's daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor.

In his note Anil Kapoor wrote, “13 years ago, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol brought together a powerhouse cast and unforgettable moments. From scaling the Burj Khalifa to iconic red-carpet appearances, these memories remain timeless. Truly an honor to have been part of this incredible journey. Here's to the legacy of impossible missions!”

In addition to Anil Kapoor and Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol featured a star-studded cast, including Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Paula Patton, Michael Nyqvist and Vladimir Mashkov. Directed by Brad Bird, the film was released in 2011 and is the fourth instalment in the Mission: Impossible series, following Mission: Impossible (1996), Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) and Mission: Impossible III (2006). Following Ghost Protocol, the franchise continued with Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023). The next film in the series, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, is scheduled for release next year.

Coming back to Anil Kapoor, the actor was last seen in Abhinay Deo's Savi. The movie also featured Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in key roles. The movie, released in May, is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Anil Kapoor will appear in the upcoming OTT action drama Subedaar, where he plays the role of Subedaar Arjun Singh. Radhika Madan will portray his daughter, Shyama. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar is produced by Anil Kapoor, Suresh Triveni and Vikram Malhotra, under the banners of Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, Abundantia Entertainment and Opening Image.