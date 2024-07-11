Heeramandi Actor Taha Shah Badussha Just Had A 'Pinch Me' Moment With 'Lifelong Idol' Tom Cruise

Taha Shah shared this image. (courtesy: taahashah)

Taha Shah Badussha is on cloud nine. The Heeramandi actor had a fanboy moment when he met Tom Cruise in London. Taha met the Hollywood legend on Monday at the European premiere of Lee Isaac Chung's movie Twisters at Cineworld Leicester Square. Taha has also uploaded a picture and a video on Instagram with the superstar. In the first snap, the duo can be seen smiling for the camera. While Tom is wearing a white T-shirt, Taha looks sharp in a suit. In the brief video, the two are sharing a warm hug. “Pinch me! Just met my lifelong idol. The one and only Tom Cruise!” Taha wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the post, actor Diganth Manchale dropped a raising hands emoji. Actress Sarah Anjuli wrote, “Epiccc.” Director Waseem Amrohi said, “The smile says it all. Super bhai.” Actor Priyaank Sharma commented, “Duuuuuudeeeeeee.” Siddhanth Kapoor posted, “Two stunners.” Many others followed suit.

Tom Cruise also shared a picture from the special screening on Instagram. In the snap, he can be seen posing alongside Glen Powell, who plays the role of Tyler Owens in Twisters. The film also features Daisy Edgar-Jones, Kiernan Shipka, and Anthony Ramos. Notably, Tom Cruise and Glen Powell shared screen space in the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick. In his caption, the star wrote, “Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!”

Coming back to Taha Shah Badussha, the actor also dropped a bunch of pictures from his London escapade on Instagram. Here, Taha can be seen taking a walk through the “timeless streets” of the picturesque location. The side note read, “Strolling through London's timeless streets.”

Taha Shah Badussha played the role of Nawab Tajdar Baloch in his latest project Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The Netflix show, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also features Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.