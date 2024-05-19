Cannes 2024: Heeramandi Actor Taha Shah Badussha On Meeting Fans - 'A Bunch Of Girls Started Crying'

Image instagrammed by Taha Shah Badussha. (courtesy: TahaShahBadussha)

After impressing fans with his performance in Heeramandi, Taha Shah Badussha is busy making his stylish debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Recently, the actor, who portrays Nawab Tajdar Baloch in the Netflix show, talked about receiving love for his role even at the prestigious film festival. In an interview with Film Companion, he said, “There were some incredible people whom I just met from Malaysia! They literally went ballistic! Just before this interview, there was this bunch of girls who went crazy. They were shouting, they weren't saying anything! All of a sudden I looked this way and they were like, ‘Tajdar! Tajdar! Tajdar!' After that, they went crazy and they started crying.”

“I have never seen that reaction ever before. They (fans) came near me and the amount of photos and videos they took was different but they called their mothers, and their mothers were fans! Their father were fans! I was overjoyed and completely taken aback,” Taha Shah Badussha added.

Earlier, in a chat with Free Press Journal, Taha Shah Badussha shared his experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Heeramandi. He expressed, "I was eternally grateful when I first stepped into the sets. I was mesmerised by the scale and the magnitude that SLB had created. I have never been on a set like this. To see it in real and to be a part of it is not less than a blessing. I was told to shoot for 45-50 days but I was on the sets for 110 days.”

Taha Shah Badussha continued, “I was nervous but excited when my scenes did start. I had a bunch of emotions sprouting at the same moment. It wasn't difficult to act since I have the education behind. I do understand filmmakers and their making. The way SLB directs is very unique. His vision is larger than life. I would have been happy if it would have been a one day job in his project since so many actors die to work with him.”

Heeramandi features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.