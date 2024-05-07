Heeramandi Star Taha Shah Badussha On Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'His Vision Is Larger Than Life'

Image posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: its_pariiiiiii)

Taha Shah Badussha is currently on cloud nine with all the love and appreciation that is coming his way for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi. The actor, who played the role of Tajdar Baloch in the series, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, talked in details about his role, working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and more. On being asked about his experience while working with the ace director, Taha said, "I was eternally grateful when I first stepped into the sets. I was mesmerised by the scale and the magnitude that SLB had created. I have never been on a set like this. To see it in real and to be a part of it is not less than a blessing. I was told to shoot for 45-50 days but I was on the sets for 110 days.”

“I was nervous but excited when my scenes did start. I had a bunch of emotions sprouting at the same moment. It wasn't difficult to act since I have the education behind. I do understand filmmakers and their making. The way SLB directs is very unique. His vision is larger than life. I would have been happy if it would have been a one day job in his project since so many actors die to work with him,” he added.

Earlier, during the trailer launch Taha revealed that he was initially cast for a 3-day part. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali extended his role. Taha said during the trailer launch, "I have gotten this character after giving a lot of auditions. Since the last 12 years I have worked hard to get here, and now working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir is like a dream come true. I feel that Tajdar and me have a lot of resemblance. I resonate with the character. He yearns for love. He sees everything through the lenses of kindness and tries not to step over people. That's the kind of personality he has. When I had first been approached for this role, I had just been given a 3 day part."

He added, "I had signed the contract for that as well, but maybe Sanjay Sir saw something in me and decided to extend my part in the series to a lot more than it was originally planned."

Heeramandi, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, released on May 1 on Netflix.