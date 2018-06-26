Fanney Khan Teaser: Look What Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Husband Abhishek Said About It

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a still from the teaser of Fanney Khan. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Guess who thinks the teaser of Fanney Khan looks 'wonderful'? It is none other than Abhishek Bachchan, husband of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays one of the protagonists in the movie. We all know that Abhishek never shies away from projecting his love for the family and this time too, he shared the teaser of Fanney Khan on Twitter and summed it up in the best possible way. Abhishek wrote: "Looking wonderful...Have a look guys." However, Abhishek remained ambiguous about the compliment - was it for Aishwarya or the teaser as a whole? Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's post here:



Meanwhile, it was not just Aishwarya's family that rooted for her but also Anil Kapoor's close friends and children (Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan), who showered their love through heart-felt messages. Sonam Kapoor, who was recently seen in Veere Di Wedding (produced by her sister Rhea through Anil Kapoor's company), described the teaser as "magical" and "inspirational." She had the sweetest message for Anil Kapoor, who plays the titular role in the film. Sonam wrote: "Fanney Khan is the story of perseverance and never giving up on your dreams. Dad I've seen all the hard work and energy you've put into this film. The teaser is magical and inspirational."

Take a look at what some of the other Bollywood celebrities had to say about Fanney Khan teaser.

The teaser of #FanneyKhan is superb my friend dear @AnilKapoor. It has magnetic and magical quality. Looking forward to see the film. https://t.co/wrZpYbiNXd — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 26, 2018

Yess!!! I had the privilege of watching the promo of #FanneyKhan last week.... only one word to describe it - OUTSTANDING!!!!! Majjah Aa Gaya!!!! Can't wait to watch it again... @AnilKapoor has hit it of the park. https://t.co/ITnPXqQ70O — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 25, 2018

Vow .. Amazing kapoor saheb .. after Lakhan u will be always rememberd as Fanney too..Fanney khan is arriving to touch musical cords of your hearts ..@AnilKapoor#AishwaryaRaiBachchan@RajkummarRao@AtulManjrekarhttps://t.co/ga2CLrg1ln — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) June 26, 2018



The much-awaited teaser of Fanne Khan dropped on Tuesday and needless to say it was an instant hit. The teaser has over eight lakh views on YouTube, which helped it make it to the trends list very smoothly. The 57-second teaser gave us a sneak peek into Anil Kapoor's character, who dreams of making his daughter an established musician. Though we couldn't deconstruct much about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character but we can assure you that she looks enchanting. Aishwarya is reportedly playing a renowned musician while Rajkummar Rao will reportedly be seen playing Aishwarya's love interest in the film.



Directed by Atul Manjrekar,is the Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-nominated Dutch film Everybody's Famous and it also focusses on the theme of body-image issues. The film has been co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series'is scheduled to release on August 3.