A Star-Studded Refugee Pic: Kareena Kapoor And Abhishek Bachchan With Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan And Karisma Kapoor

Highlights
- Refugee clocked 20 years on Tuesday
- The film marked Kareena and Abhishek's Bollywood debut
- The film was directed by JP Dutta
Music composer Anu Malik, who created the music for the 2000 film Refugee, shared a star-studded picture of the film's cast along with their respective families on his Twitter profile on Tuesday as the film clocked 20 years. The photograph features the film's lead actor Abhishek Bachchan along with his parents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, and the film's lead actress Kareena Kapoor with her sister Karisma. Anu Malik, who received his first and only National Award for this film, wrote: "Wow! 20 years of Refugee. My first National Award." He thanked the film's director JP Dutta and wrote: "Refugee lives on." Anu Malik won a National film award for Best Music Direction while Javed Akhtar won the National Award for Best Lyrics for the song Panchhi Nadiya.
Take a look at Anu Malik's post here:
Wow! Refugee 20 years. My first national award. Thank you J P saab..@juniorbachchan@KareenaOnline@SunielVShetty@RealNidhiDutta— Anu Malik (@The_AnuMalik) June 30, 2020
Refugee lives on.. #20yearsofRefugeepic.twitter.com/ArP1eVNNZK
The film's lead actress Kareena Kapoor, who marks 20 years in Bollywood, wrote in her post: "My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence," Kareena wrote in her post. The actress added, "I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength. Thank you, JP Dutta for my life in the movies... Abhishek Bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film."
My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence... I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time... #20YearsAndNotGivingUp
Abhishek Bachchan, who also made his Bollywood debut with the 2000 film, shared an extensive note, describing the film as the "most dear and special." The actor wrote: ""Time flies when you're having fun! Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta's Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and Kareena Kapoor into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special." He added, "Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient, supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you."
Read Abhishek Bachchan's post here:
Time flies when you're having fun! #RoadTo20 Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta's Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you! It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I'm just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can't wait.... However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my "raison d". They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn't like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me. But, now this is sounding like the end.... nowhere near it. Like I said, I'm just getting started. And "miles to go before I sleep". Like the great Sinatra said- " The record shows, I took the blows And did it my way!" #TakeTwo . . . Pic courtesy: @fifipewz
Refugee, directed by JP Dutta was a romantic drama that marked Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's Bollywood debut and it also starred Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Anupam Kher, in pivotal roles.