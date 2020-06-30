A Star-Studded Refugee Pic: Kareena Kapoor And Abhishek Bachchan With Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan And Karisma Kapoor

Anu Malik shared this picture. (courtesy: TheAnuMalik)

Highlights Refugee clocked 20 years on Tuesday

The film marked Kareena and Abhishek's Bollywood debut

The film was directed by JP Dutta

Music composer Anu Malik, who created the music for the 2000 film Refugee, shared a star-studded picture of the film's cast along with their respective families on his Twitter profile on Tuesday as the film clocked 20 years. The photograph features the film's lead actor Abhishek Bachchan along with his parents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, and the film's lead actress Kareena Kapoor with her sister Karisma. Anu Malik, who received his first and only National Award for this film, wrote: "Wow! 20 years of Refugee. My first National Award." He thanked the film's director JP Dutta and wrote: "Refugee lives on." Anu Malik won a National film award for Best Music Direction while Javed Akhtar won the National Award for Best Lyrics for the song Panchhi Nadiya.

Take a look at Anu Malik's post here:

The film's lead actress Kareena Kapoor, who marks 20 years in Bollywood, wrote in her post: "My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence," Kareena wrote in her post. The actress added, "I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength. Thank you, JP Dutta for my life in the movies... Abhishek Bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film."

Abhishek Bachchan, who also made his Bollywood debut with the 2000 film, shared an extensive note, describing the film as the "most dear and special." The actor wrote: ""Time flies when you're having fun! Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta's Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and Kareena Kapoor into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special." He added, "Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient, supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you."

Read Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

Refugee, directed by JP Dutta was a romantic drama that marked Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's Bollywood debut and it also starred Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Anupam Kher, in pivotal roles.