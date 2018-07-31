Fanney Khan: By His Own Admission, Anil Kapoor Is A 'Low Maintenance' Star

Anil Kapoor photographed in Mumbai

Anil Kapoor might have started his career as a background dancer, but he has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Despite his stardom, the actor has no tantrums to throw and never shies away from doing "odd jobs" on sets, news agency PTI reported. "I don't shy away from doing odd jobs on the sets. I am low maintenance. I can adapt to any kind of situation because I have always had that inherent confidence. More than anything else work is important to me. I believe that's what has kept me relevant and from that comes confidence," PTI quoted Anil Kapoor as saying.

Anil Kapoor said that he has never succumbed to the idea of being a conventional "hero" in spite of constant reminders from his family and producers that he is not meant to do "such things." "My family, my wife, my producers they keep saying...'Why are you doing such things? You are a star' I keep forgetting it. But that's how I am. I can't be fake or pretend. I can't be illusioned. I can't be in my own world or aura. I make sure to reach out to people for work," the 61-year-old actor said.

"Since the time I started till now, I have never surrendered to the idea of being a hero. I just wanted to be an actor," he added.

In an interview to IANS, Anil Kapoor had said that he started his career as a background dancer (as mentioned earlier) before featuring as a lead in 1983 film Woh Saat Din. "I completed my acting course but I wasn't able to get any work so, there was a show which was going abroad. In that show, there was Zarina Wahab ji, Padmini Kapila, Hemant Kumar saab and Nutan ji. When they were ready to go that time, they needed some background dancers so, I went there as a background dancer and I think, I used to get 15 pounds for one show at that time," IANS quoted the actor as saying.

Anil Kapoor is currently busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming film Fanney Khan, which also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta. Speaking about the film and his role, Anil Kapoor said that he was "destined" to do Fanney Khan. "One day, I got a call from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra again and he asked me to meet this new director Atul Manjrekar. I was not sure of working with a new director. I became even more nervous. But when Atul narrated me the story, I immediately said yes. It is a great story and I love the way it has turned out to be. I believe I was destined to do this film," PTI quoted the actor as saying.

In Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor plays the role of a father, who wants his daughter to fulfill her dream of becoming a famous singer. The Atul Manjrekar-directed Fanney Khan is the Hindi remake of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous. Fanney Khan releases on August 3.

Anil Kapoor also has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, where the actor will share the screen with his real-life daughter Sonam Kapoor for the first time.

(With inputs from PTI)