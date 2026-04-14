Explicit Sydney Sweeney Scene In <i>Euphoria 3</i> Leave Internet Divided

HBO's hit teen drama Euphoria has returned with its much-awaited third season. However, the premiere episode, which aired on April 12, has already stirred major controversy online, with several viewers criticising what they describe as "extreme" and "degrading" scenes involving female characters.

Backlash Over Cassie's Storyline

Much of the outrage has been directed at Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, whose arc in the new season has taken a bold and controversial turn.

In one scene, Cassie is seen filming intimate content while dressed in a brown corset with a dog-ear headband, a painted nose, and a collar with a leash. Jacob Elordi's Nate Jacobs discovers her and pulls the leash, telling her, "You've been a bad, bad dog," to which she responds, "Woof, woof."

Another sequence shows Cassie dressed like a baby, wearing a pink onesie, pigtails, and a pacifier, further fuelling criticism.

Viewers took to X to express their discomfort. One user wrote, "This is so embarrassing even for Jacob. But how can Sydney Sweeney agree to do something like this? It's like a humiliation ritual."

Another commented, "Not even in my worst moment of poverty would I accept this role."

Fans Slam Creators

The backlash quickly extended beyond the actors to the show's creator, Sam Levinson.

"This is literally disgusting," wrote one viewer, while another added, "We all need to sit and have an intervention about Sam Levinson."

A third user said, "Some scenes were clearly unnecessary and intended to humiliate her s*xually," while another bluntly stated, "This whole TV show is a humiliation."

Criticism also focused on the portrayal of Cassie's relationship with Nate, with one comment reading, "Hard pass. Nothing about a man leashing a woman like a pet is 'serving,' it's just sad and degrading. Cassie deserved so much better than this storyline."

Cast And Creators Respond

Ahead of the premiere, Sweeney spoke about her reaction to Cassie's arc, revealing she was initially shocked. "I remember I called Sam [Levinson] and went, 'Oh my god.' It was just a big, huge exhale," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the controversy, she described returning to the show as a positive experience. "It's mostly the same crew, so it feels like I'm going home to family. I've grown up with them. I was 20 when I did the pilot," she said in an earlier interview with Variety.

Meanwhile, the series continues to be led by Zendaya as Rue Bennett, whose performance has earned widespread acclaim since the show first premiered in 2019.

What's Next In Season 3

The third season of Euphoria continues the complicated dynamics established earlier. Season 2 saw Cassie betray her best friend, Maddy Perez, played by Alexa Demie, by dating Nate, her on-and-off ex-boyfriend.

In the current season, Cassie and Nate are now living together and are even planning a lavish wedding, though tensions remain evident.

As of April 14, only one episode has aired, with seven more set to release weekly on HBO and Max every Sunday until May 31, 2026.

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