Explained: The Nandamuri Balakrishna Controversy Topped With Anjali's Response

A still from Anjali's video. (courtesy: yours_anjali)

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been featuring in headlines and how ever since a video of him pushing actress Anjali at an event went viral on social media. Nandamuri Balakrishna was massively slammed by a section of the Internet after the video from the event went viral. Nandamuri Balakrishna was a chief guest at a pre-release event for Anjali's film Gangs Of Godavari, also starring Vishwak Sen and Neha Shetty. In the viral video, Nandamuri Balakrishna is seen pushing Anjali on stage after she apparently couldn't hear him.

Now, actress Anjali has shared a post on X (earlier known as Twitter). The post features clips from the Gangs Of Godavari event. In the post, Anjali thanked Nandamuri Balakrishna for attending the event and she wrote, "I want to thank Balakrishna Garu for gracing the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event with his presence." The actress added in her post, "I would like to express that Balakrishna garu and I have always maintained mutual respect for each other and We share a great friendship from a long time. It was wonderful to share the stage with him again."

Read Anjali's statement here:

I want to thank Balakrishna Garu for gracing the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event with his presence.



I would like to express that Balakrishna garu and I have always maintained mutual respect for eachother and We share a great friendship from a long time. It was wonderful to... pic.twitter.com/mMOOqGcch2 — Anjali (@yoursanjali) May 30, 2024

Gangs Of Godavari star Vishwak Sen also defended Nandamuri Balakrishna and he wrote in his Instagram story, "Let's stop hate speech and focus on maintaining peace instead of choosing negativity. Our team is gold. And our guest is double gold," read an excerpt from his statement.

Anjali's statement comes right after the Internet shredded Nandamuri Balakrishna for pushing her at her film's promotional event recently. TV star Nakuul Mehta, slamming the veteran actor, wrote on X, "Not one person expressed their discomfort. Not one. Ridiculous behaviour by the gent."

Not one person expressed their discomfort. Not one. Ridiculous behaviour by the gent. https://t.co/a9hUP7fFxQ — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 30, 2024

Singer Chinmayi slammed Nandamuri Balakrishna. She reacted to the viral clip and she wrote on X, "One of the biggest problems that I notice from people sharing this 'Look at her laughing. She should have _____' 1. It is NOT possible to respond according to your spectator response as you watch this on your device. This most moral policing, holier than thou - pure as driven snow -Harishchandra /Sri Ramachandramoorthy or their relative incarnates will fail to understand. 2. Society itself refuses to hold men in power who misbehave responsible; Especially when they come from money, caste and political power. Don't come and tell women what to say and how to behave when you have everything to gain and nothing to lose."

One of the biggest problems that I notice from people sharing this

"Look at her laughing. She should have _____"



1. It is NOT possible to respond according to your spectator response as you watch this on your device. This most moral policing, holier than thou - pure as driven... https://t.co/nzTOlGJm0J — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 30, 2024

Gangs Of Godavari will hit theatres on May 31.