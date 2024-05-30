The Internet Is Furious As Nandamuri Balakrishna Pushes Gangs Of Godavari Actress Anjali At An Event: 'Unacceptable'

A still from the video shared on X. (courtesy: deathofsid)

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has been facing massive backlash on social media after a video of him pushing away actress Anjali at an event surfaced online. Nandamuri Balakrishna was a chief guest at a pre-release event for Anjali's upcoming film Gangs of Godavari, which also stars Vishwak Sen and Neha Shetty. In the viral video, Nandamuri Balakrishna is seen pushing Anjali on stage after she apparently couldn't hear him. Anjali's co-star Neha was visibly shocked by the gesture but Anjali laughed it off. It's unclear what Nandamuri Balakrishna said to Anjali before the push.

While Anjali seems unfazed by the incident, netizens are criticising Nandamuri Balakrishna for his "disrespectful" behaviour towards women. One user commented, "It's crazy how so many people give him a free pass by saying stuff like 'it's just Balayya.'" Another said, "A talented actress treated like this is unacceptable." An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "This is so humiliating what an arrogant person he is."

Appalling behaviour by Balakrishna and an understandable reaction by the junior artist who laughed it off, but the most horrifying part of this video is the crowd's reaction to a blatant act of assault, cheering and hooting in approval.



pic.twitter.com/kVO1UgYsP1 — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) May 29, 2024

Whoever this Balakrishna is he seems to be a idi.....t ... shameful ... — Pintoo Ganguly (@pintooganguly) May 29, 2024

A comment read, "An overrated , overactor, who doesn't look good in any movie", another one commented, "Sad that this is the state of the industry and it hurts that there is no transforming this. Won't be surprised if there comes a PR spin on this."

A overrated , overactor , who doesnt look good in any movie — Preet (@Manpree00082085) May 30, 2024

For additional context: That actress has done more than 50+ movies. More than half of them as a lead. Sad that this is the state of the industry and it hurts that there is no transforming this. Won't be surprised if there comes a pr spin on this. — Anvesh Dunna (@anveshdunna) May 29, 2024

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna has appeared in over 100 films. His films Akhanda, Veersimha Reddy, Bhagavanth Kesari, Legend and Simha among others were huge hits. He was last seen in Veersimha Reddy (2023) which minted Rs 132.5 crore worldwide. He will next be seen in Akhanda 2, directed by Boyapati Srinu.

Anjali, on the other hand, is best known for her roles in popular Tamil and Telugu films like Angaadi Theru, Engaeyum Eppothum, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Geethanjali among others. Her upcoming film Gangs Of Godavari will hit theatres on May 31.