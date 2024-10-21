NDTV World Summit: Shraddha Kapoor Talks About The Global Reach Of Indian Cinema

Shraddha Kapoor spoke about the growing global influence of Indian cinema, her blockbuster horror-comedy Stree 2 and her favourite Delhi food in an exclusive interaction at the NDTV World Summit today. Basking in the spectacular success of Stree 2, the actress highlighted how Bollywood is making waves internationally, expanding its viewership beyond India's borders. She also spoke about the evolving landscape of Bollywood films and their significance in promoting cultural exchange on a global scale. The effervescent actor also impressed the audience with her ability to sing and mimic accents.

Speaking about the roaring success of her latest release Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor said it was a great feeling to be part of such a project. “It was a childhood dream…for me to be a part of a film like this was fabulous. The first part [Stree] paved the way for horror-comedy in Bollywood,” she added.

A true foodie, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she loves Delhi food. Asked to choose her favourite, she found it hard to pick. “Delhi is known for its fabulous food. Of course, chole bhature, aloo parantha, kaali daal, paneer makhni,” Shraddha said.

The actress also talked about her journey in Bollywood and how the Indian film industry is making a global impact, Shraddha Kapoor said, “The kind of journey that I have had, it has been full of surprises. So, I do not specifically have a wishlist to evaluate each opportunity for what it is. It is such a proud feeling to see our Indian film industry, Indian films, making an impact at a global level. You have all these festivals in which films are showcasing.”

She added, “You have films like Laapataa Ladies, which is a film that I really loved this year. I thought that it was a really lovely film. And definitely, through our films, you get an entire idea of how our traditions play out in our films – with our elaborate wedding sequences and even an evolving India, you also get to see in our films now, as content is evolving with the rise of OTT.”

The star also mentioned how OTT is helping Indian content reach a global audience. Shraddha Kapoor stated, “OTT has also played a big role in putting our films and shows like Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, to make conversation at a global level. I feel that it is a good time for India. It is a very exciting time for India, Indian cinema as well on a global level. And I would love to be a part of that as well if I'm offered a film that does that.”

Shraddha Kapoor also talked about her father Shakti Kapoor and how his journey influenced her Bollywood entry. “He had no Bollywood background. My grandfather used to run a clothing shop. He pursued his dream. From time to time, he asks me how things are going. When I am thinking of signing a film, I go and talk to him. I have tremendous respect for him because he is someone who has made it from scratch. I also turn to my maasi (Padmiini Kolhapure) also”.

We can't wait to watch Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 3.