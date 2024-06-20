After Name-Checking Amruta Subhash In Viral Interview, A Clarification From Anurag Kashyap: 'Culprit Here Was The Agency'

Anurag Kashyap shared this image. (courtesy: anuragkashyap10)

Just a few days after Anurag Kashyap said that he almost fired Amruta Subhash in one of his films due to unreasonable demands from her agent, the filmmaker clarified his statement. The Gangs Of Wasseypur director, on Wednesday, shared a note on his Instagram Stories, while addressing the online trolls. Anurag Kashyap wrote, “A lot of people are sh***** on my dear friend Amruta Subhash after my interview. This post is to inform that I took her example because I could without asking her. Such is the love and trust between us. The film in question was Choked and she did that film beautifully. Culprit here was the agency, who made demands on her behalf and once I called Amruta, she didn't know what they were asking and immediately corrected it and today she has even left the said agency.”

Soon after this Amruta Subhash re-shared Anurag Kashyap's note on her Instagram timeline and expressed gratitude towards his gesture. Sharing the screenshot of the note, Amruta Subhash wrote, “Thank you Anurag Kashyap This gesture has touched me deeply. I chose my friends very wisely. I am lucky to have you as my friend.” Responding to Amruta Subhash's post, Breathe: Into the Shadows actress Nithya Menen commented, “You're bigger than all these people Amruta… it'll be forgotten in no time... sending lots of love.” Read her post here.

For those who don't know, it all started after Anurag Kashyap talked about the budgets of big films which eventually tanked at the box office in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble. During the same interview, the filmmaker said that he does not entertain unnecessary demands from actors. Recalling one such incident, Anurag Kashyap said, “I was doing a film with an actor I have worked with three times before and I know how simple she is, Amruta Subhash. Suddenly we were doing something and there was a list of demands that came from the manager. I said, “Have you lost it?' What is this?' The list of demands included a single-door van, this, that… I called up the manager and said, ‘I am replacing her.'”

Anurag Kashyap added, “Amruta asked me what happened, what did she do. She didn't know what her own agent had asked. Then she yelled at her agent. Many times, this has happened. I directly drop the actors if they demand.”

The filmmaker eventually blamed the agencies for the rising cost of a film. Anurag Kashyap continued, “The blame for the rising cost also goes to agencies. These agencies, who represent make-up artists, hair departments and entourages, charge them as well. People need to call out agencies too. And I don't take any bullshit from these agencies. The industry's health is bad because of these people. It is time we fix this.”

Anurag Kashyap and Amruta Subhash have worked together on projects like Raman Raghav 2.0, Choked and Sacred Games.