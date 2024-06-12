Maharaja New Trailer: How Far Will Vijay Sethupathi Go To Destroy Anurag Kashyap?

A still from Maharaja trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Attention folks, the trailer of Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film Maharaja released on Tuesday evening and it has been trending since then. The trailer showcases Vijay Sethupathi reporting the case of a missing "Lakshmi" to the police. Vijay Sethupathi tells the police, "My daughter will ask for Lakshmi as soon as she returns from the camp. Please help me find Lakshmi." The trailer, however, does not reveal who Lakshmi is. The inspector promises Vijay that he will form two special forces for search. Vijay Sethupathi's friend then warns him that the Police will leave him stranded and that he will have to act on the situation soon.

Vijay Sethupathi even requests for the case to be moved to the CBI. However, there is also another character in the picture - Anurag Kashyap, who is super mysterious and he is on Vijay Sethupathi's list. "We will follow him and finish him off," Vijay Sethupathi says referring to Anurag Kashyap when he discovers that he might be involved in the missing case of Lakshmi.

The makers of the film shared the first poster from the film last year and it is super intense.

Other than Vijay Sethupathi, Maharaja also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Mamta Mohandas, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Vinoth Sagar, Boys Manikandan, Kalki and Sachana Namidass.

The film has been written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan and it has been produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Jagadish Palanisamy and Kamal Nayan.