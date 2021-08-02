Esha Deol's Monday Mood Is All About Fitness. See Push-Ups Video

Esha Deol in a still from the video. (courtesy iameshadeol)

Esha Deol, on her Instagram profile, shared a video of herself doing push-ups, on Monday. The actress, who has a few projects lined-up, shared a video, in which she talked about motivation and workout. Esha Deol captioned the post: "The only pushup you would never be able to do is the one you never do." She added in her caption: "Wanna remix this with me?" She added the hashtags #Workout, #Workoutmotivation and #Reelremix to her post. The actress can be seen taking a few brief breaks during the video.

In terms of work, she is all set to star in Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness, which is a Hindi adaptation of the British drama series Luther, starring Idris Elba. She will share screen space with Ajay Devgn, with whom she has previously worked in Yuva, LOC: Kargil, Cash, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Insanand Kaal, to name a few.

She announced her association with the project like this: "Happy to share with you all that I am returning in front of the arc lights opposite Ajay Devgn, who has been a fabulous co-star to me in many films, in the web series - Rudra - The Edge of Darkness. Produced By Applause social and BBC Studios India. Coming on Disney+Hotstar."

Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, made her acting debut with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She went on to star in films like Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Kucch To Hai, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Dhoom, Kaal, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Dus, No Entry, Shaadi No 1, Pyare Mohan, Ankahee, Just Married, Darling, Cash and Tell Me O Kkhuda. She was also seen in the short film Cakewalk. She recently starred in Ek Duaa.