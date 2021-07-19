Ek Duaa Trailer: Esha Deol Fights For The Rights Of Her Little Daughter

A promotional poster of Ek Duaa. (Image courtesy: imeshadeol)

Esha Deol, who recently launched her production banner titled Bharat Esha Films, dropped the trailer of her production debut Ek Duaa on the Internet on Monday. The film, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, also stars child actors Barbiee Sharma, Shreyansh Nick Nag and Rajveer Ankur Singh. Ek Duaa is the story of a mother fighting for the rights of her little daughter in a conservative Muslim family. Esha Deol, who was last seen in the 2018 short film Cakewalk, plays the role of Abida in the upcoming film, the trailer shows how Abida "struggles to amplify the voice and the right to equal love for her daughter Duaa, in a family that shuns the girl child." Ek Duaa will premiere on Voot Select on July 26.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Esha Deol wrote: "Our film 'Ek Duaa' premieres on Monday 26th July 2021 on Voot Select. Do watch it and give us your love, good wishes, Duas and blessings."

Watch the trailer of Ek Duaa here.

Esha unveiled the first look of Ek Duaa a couple of days ago. In the poster, the actress and Barbiee Sharma can be seen praying to god. "Un'veiling' the first look of our film 'Ek Duaa' under our banner Bharat Esha Films (BEF)," Esha captioned the photo.

Announcing Bharat Esha Films last week, Esha Deol had written this in an Instagram post: "Overwhelmed to share with you all that under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF) we are launching our first film as producers- 'Ek Duaa.' When I was approached with 'Ek Duaa' as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew, I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners." Esha is married to Bharat Takhtani.

Esha Deol has starred in several movies such as Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Kucch To Hai, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Dhoom, Kaal, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Dus, No Entry, Shaadi No 1, Pyare Mohan, Ankahee, Just Married, Darling, Cash, and Tell Me O Kkhuda.