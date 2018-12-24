Esha Deol's Daughter Radhya As 'Baby Santa' Will Make You Go Ho Ho Ho!

Esha Deol's daughter Radhya at a Christmas party. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Radhya dressed up as baby Santa at a Christmas party But she wasn't the only Santa at the party Here's what happened when her uncle also dressed up as Santa

Isn't Esha Deol's daughter Radhya the cutest Santa Claus ever? The Dhoom actress instagrammed few pictures from a Christmas party she attended with Radhya, for which the one-year-old dressed up as Santa Claus. But she wasn't the only Santa at the party. Esha Deol captioned the post: "When Radhya decided to be 'baby Santa' for her friends and suddenly saw chachu Devesh Takhtani turn up as 'big Santa' (see video)." Esha's post has several comments saying Radhya is the "cutest baby Santa." A comment read: "My God, Radhya is soooo cute! Touch wood! May God always bless her with God health and immense happiness."

Take a look at Esha Deol's post:

Esha Deol is married to businessman Bharat Takhtani and they welcomed Radhya in October 2017. Esha was last seen in short film Cakewalk but she said during promotional interviews that she doesn't want to return to films as of now adding that Radhya is her priority. When Esha had signed up for Cakewalk she had asked her husband to take leave to look after their daughter. "I am lucky to have someone like Bharat," she told IANS.

Esha Deol is the daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Her sister Ahana is a professional dancer. Esha and Ahana have participated in several dance recitals along with their mother.

Esha Deol debuted in Bollywood opposite Aftab Shivdasani in 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, co-starring Sanjay Kapoor. She went on to star in films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Dhoom, Kaal and No Entry. Her last Bollywood film was Kill Them Young.