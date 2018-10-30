Esha Deol's Instagram Post Features Three Generations. Cute, Na?

Esha Deol with Hema Malini and Radhya (Courtesy imeshadeol)

Esha Deol treated her Instafam to a million dollar family photo on Tuesday, which features the three generations of her family - Hema Malini, herself and her daughter Radhya. The mirror selfie taken by Esha features Radhya cuddled in her grandmother's arms. She accompanied the photo with heart emoticons. The 36-year-old actress, who is often seen documenting highlights of her family vacations, get-togethers and outings on Instagram, surely made her followers very, very happy with this picture. The photo shared by the 36-year-old actress has 14,854 likes in two hours and is counting. "Three generations in one frame," is the general sentiment on Instagram.This is the photo we were talking about:Esha Deol, 36, is the daughter of star couple Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Esha is married to Bharat Takhtani and the couple welcomed Radhya in October last year. Her younger sister Ahana is married to businessman Vaibhav Vohra and the couple are parents to son Darien.Esha Deol, last seen in 2015'sand has also featured in films likeand. She is all set to make a comeback this year with short film. Speaking about her comeback, Esha in an earlier interview to news agency IANS said: "Honestly, my priority is my daughter Radhya now. I have requested my husband to take a break for a few days and just be with Radhya while I wrap up the shoot in one schedule. And I am lucky to have someone like Bharat."