The Star Of Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani's Vacation Pics Is Their 'Bome' Radhya

Esha Deol is on a holiday with Bharat Takhtani and Radhya. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are on a vacation to an undisclosed location (our guess is somewhere in USA) with their daughter Radhya. It appears to be Radhya's first international trip and the Esha's little munchkin looks super-duper happy. Esha shared several photos of the family of three and we just cannot get over how cute Esha little "bome" (doll in Tamil) looks in the pictures. The Internet is totally smitten too. "She is such a cutie! Look at that smile," wrote one Instagram user while another added: "Ahahah look at that little kick! My heart."



Check out photos from Esha Deol's trip:





Esha Deol married longtime boyfriend Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Radhya in October last year. Esha Deol, who was last seen in 2015's Kill Them Young, is all set to make a comeback this year with short film Cakewalk but her daughter tops her priority list. "Honestly, my priority is my daughter Radhya now. I have requested my husband to take a break for a few days and just be with Radhya while I wrap up the shoot in one schedule. And I am lucky to have someone like Bharat," she told news agency IANS in an earlier interview.



Esha Deol, 36, is the daughter of star couple Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Her younger sister Ahana is married to businessman Vaibhav Vohra and the couple are parents to son Darien.



