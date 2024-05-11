BRB, Busy Laughing At Cousins Esha And Abhay Deol's LOL Instagram Exchange

Drop everything and head straight to Esha Deol's Instagram timeline. The actress has shared a fun pic with her cousin, actor Abhay Deol. In the photo, the two can be seen wearing comfy pyjama as they pose for the camera. For the background, Esha has picked the theme music from The Pink Panther. In her caption, she wrote, “Mr. D in the house (The background music theme says it all).” Abhay quickly reacted to her post, saying, “For the next post, you should use the theme for Black Panther.” Responding to Abhay, Esha said, “Totally.” For the unversed, Abhay Deol is the son of Ajit Deol, who is the brother of Esha Deol's father, veteran star Dharmendra.

On the work front, Abhay Deol is set to appear in Bun Tikki alongside legendary actresses Shabazi Azmi and Zeenat Aman. In January, Abhay shared a picture with his co-stars. In his caption, the actor reflected upon his journey from being an under confident kid to working with “two legends.” He said, “I was quite the underconfident, under-achieving, bullied child. No one had any expectations of me and neither did I inspire confidence from anyone. But that's the beauty of life, anything is possible, so don't stop learning. Now here I am, working with these two legends, Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, pictured here along with my director Faraz Arif Ansari who is not a legend, (yet!).”

Abhay Deol added, “Believe in yourself, validate yourself, it's the internal that influences the external. Only you can put yourself down, or up, don't give that power away to anyone. Our film ‘Bun Tikki' is almost over, and like me, it's a little film that dares to dream big. So can you!”

Meanwhile, in February, Esha Deol and her husband businessman, Bharat Takhtani announced separation by issuing a joining statement. Click here to read in detail.