En-Route Sandakphu, What Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Did On Their Pit Stop At 10,000 Feet

Milind Soman with Ankita Konwar (courtesy milindrunning)

Highlights Milind Soman checked into Instagram from Kala Pokhri

He and Ankita are trekking to Sandakphu

Ankita also shared a bunch of photos

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are busy trekking in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal and the couple are sharing updates from their adventurous itinerary on Instagram. On their way to Sandakphu, which is the highest peak in West Bengal at an elevation of 11,929 feet, Milind and Ankita had camped at the Himalayan village of Kala Pokhri, from where they checked in on Instagram with post-card like entries. Milind and Ankita, who dressed up like the locals when in Kala Pokhri, made a quick stop on their way to Sandakphu for a few selfies. "Selfie time on the route to Sandakphu! 10,000 feet," wrote Milind while on her feed, Ankita added: "10,000 feet and warmth intact."

Here's how Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are making memories on their trek.

Milind Soman, who is a true blue wandered, conveyed his happiness about being in the lap of nature with this post: "Blue like no other! The most beautiful skies, the most beautiful mountains, the most beautiful people on the route to Sandakphu and Phalut, so happy to be back in the mountains again, love, love, love! Today's stop - Kala Pokhri."

Meanwhile, Ankita shared a glimpse of their trekking itinerary on Instagram with this post: "Still on the way to Sandakphu! Chakrasana has become a part of my stretching routine. A beautiful climb of some 11 kms yesterday and 13 kms today. Nothing can beat the food in the hills, so simple, so local and so delicious! Entering the python mode now till tomorrow morning."

This is how destination Sandakphu had kicked off.

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman, who got married in 2018, travel throughout the year. In October, they made a trip to the US and were in Goa after that, where they celebrated Milind's 55th birthday.