When Milind Soman Ran From Delhi To Mumbai In 30 Days. See Throwback Pics

Highlights
Milind Soman, who is a fitness enthusiast and a marathon runner, posted a few pictures from the days when he ran "1,500 kms through five states from Delhi to Mumbai in 30 days" for NDTV's Greenathon. The model-actor posted pictures of himself from 2012, one of which was clicked while he was running in the aforementioned Greenathon. Milind ran from Delhi-Mumbai to raise awareness about environmental issues as part of NDTV's campaign to save and sustain the green environment. Sharing the photos, Milind Soman wrote: "May 2012 - 1,500 kms run through five states from Delhi to Mumbai in 30 days. It was an initiative to talk about issues concerning the degradation of the environment. But as with all issues, talking once or twice or even 100 times doesn't make much of a difference. Whether it's our own health, or the health of the environment, we need to take positive action every day" and added: "Make positive choices every moment. Buy only what you really absolutely need. Be active. Eat healthy. Reuse. Reduce. Recycle. Reinvent."
See Milind Soman's post here:
Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar love running in Marathons. The couple, who frequently give us fitness goals, celebrated their 6th anniversary earlier this year by participating in a half marathon. "You were you and I was I, we were two before our time. I was yours before I knew, and you have always been mine too. #lordbyron. Ran a 21k today to celebrate our companionship of 6 years. Been the best 6 years my love!" Ankita wrote while sharing pictures of them from the marathon.
Here are a few more posts shared by Milind Soman that will perfectly show how much the actor loves running and exercising:
Milind was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please!.