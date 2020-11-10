Spot The 'Cliche' That Makes Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's T-Shirts Special In This Pic

Ankita and Milind Soman in throwback pics (courtesy ankita_earthy)

Highlights Ankita shared a photo of her and Milind on Instagram

"Cliches can be quite fun," she wrote

"That's how they got to be cliches," she added

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman, who are always travelling, have turned their Instagram into some sort of adventure diaries. Almost all of Ankita and Milind's Instagram posts are about setting couple goals and she added one more to the list. This one is a bit of a "cliche" - as per Ankita's own admission - as they can be seen twinning in matching tees. What's more of a "cliche" is that Ankita and Milind can be seen wearing t-shirts with a loved-up photo printed on them. "Cliches can be quite fun. That's how they got to be cliches. Hahaha... hiking in these tees was much fun. Can you spot us?" Ankita captioned her photo, which appears to be from when the couple were holidaying in the US. Ankita is currently in Mumbai while Milind recently travelled to Chennai.

Here's what Ankita Konwar shared on Instagram:

Here are more glimpses of Ankita and Milind's US trip memories - they basked in New York's fall colours and shared these posts:

Meanwhile, Milind Soman recently celebrated his 55th birthday in Goa. Ankita Konwar made Milind's 55th birthday special with this adorable note: "Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day. Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run."

Apart from being fitness enthusiasts, Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are both marathon runners. In April 2018, Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman had a low-key wedding with only friends and family members in attendance in Alibaug. In July of the same year, the couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain.