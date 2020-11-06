Another Day, Another Pic From Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Goa Vacation

Milind Soman with Ankita Konwar. (courtesy milindrunning)

Highlights Milind Soman shared new picture on Instagram

He is in Goa with wife Ankita Konwar

He recently celebrated his 55th birthday in Goa

Milind Soman, who recently celebrated his 55th birthday in Goa, shared a loved-up picture with wife Akita Konwar and he added oodles of positivity to the caption. The 55-year-old actor, sharing the happy picture, wrote: "A sunset everywhere is beautiful, in a pristine environment, where the mind of man has not brought change, where the air is clear and the earth is cleansing, or even in the places most polluted by human consumption, where humans themselves might find it impossible to breathe. Whatever the situation, sunsets are beautiful and can lift our spirits and inspire us to live simpler, more beautiful and positive lives."

Check out Milind Soman's post here:

On Milind Soman's birthday, Ankita Konwar shared a special post and she wrote: "Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day. Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run."

Milind married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.

Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please! He became a household name after featuring in Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video Made In India. Milind Soman has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others.