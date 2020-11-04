Milind Soman, 55 Today, Did The Two Things He Absolutely Loves

Highlights
- Milind Soman is celebrating his birthday in Goa
- He is in Goa with wife Ankita Konwar
- The actor shared pictures from his birthday eve earlier
Happy birthday Milind Soman. The actor turned 55 today and posted a greeting for himself on Instagram on Wednesday morning. Milind Soman, who is currently in Goa with his wife Ankita Konwar, shared a picture of himself running on the beach sans clothes. He simply wrote: "Happy birthday to me" and added the hashtag #55 (as in his age). On his birthday, Milind Soman did the two things he loves - travelling and running. Meanwhile, his wife Ankita shared a stunning set of pictures and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day. Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run. #happybirthday #birthdayboy #love #55 #foreverlove #celebration #runnersofinstagram #goa."
This is what Milind Soman posted:
Here's what Ankita wrote for the birthday boy:
On his birthday eve, Milind Soman shared a picture of himself from Goa. In the photograph, he could be seen soaking up the sun and he wrote in his caption: "So good to be traveling again! Holiday time, and Goa is always sweet, no matter the reason... or the season. " See his post here
Milind Soman, a supermodel, a marathon runner and now an author, was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please! He became a household name after featuring in Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video Made In India. Milind Soman has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others.