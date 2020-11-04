Milind Soman, 55 Today, Did The Two Things He Absolutely Loves

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy milindrunning)

Highlights Milind Soman is celebrating his birthday in Goa

He is in Goa with wife Ankita Konwar

The actor shared pictures from his birthday eve earlier

Happy birthday Milind Soman. The actor turned 55 today and posted a greeting for himself on Instagram on Wednesday morning. Milind Soman, who is currently in Goa with his wife Ankita Konwar, shared a picture of himself running on the beach sans clothes. He simply wrote: "Happy birthday to me" and added the hashtag #55 (as in his age). On his birthday, Milind Soman did the two things he loves - travelling and running. Meanwhile, his wife Ankita shared a stunning set of pictures and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day. Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run. #happybirthday #birthdayboy #love #55 #foreverlove #celebration #runnersofinstagram #goa."

This is what Milind Soman posted:

Here's what Ankita wrote for the birthday boy:

On his birthday eve, Milind Soman shared a picture of himself from Goa. In the photograph, he could be seen soaking up the sun and he wrote in his caption: "So good to be traveling again! Holiday time, and Goa is always sweet, no matter the reason... or the season. " See his post here

Milind Soman, a supermodel, a marathon runner and now an author, was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please! He became a household name after featuring in Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video Made In India. Milind Soman has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others.