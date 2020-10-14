Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Are Basking In Fall Colours In New York

Highlights
- Milind is holidaying in NYC with wife Ankita
- Both of them have been filling up their Instagram with pics
- Milind also took a barefoot pic inside the Empire State Building
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are miles away from Mumbai - they are holidaying in New York City. The couple, who love to travel the world, is on yet another trip and have been filling up their feed with updates. It's fall season in New York and Milind and Ankita are soaking up the autumn colours and how. Sharing a bunch of loved up photos on Instagram, Ankita captioned her post with a quote attributed to novelist George Eliot: "Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird, I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns." An ecstatic Ankita added: "Oh how I love the colours of fall."
Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns. #georgeeliot Oh how I love the colours of fall ❤️ . . #fall #autumn #october #favouriteseason #favouritethings #wednesdayvibes #liveyourbestlife #love #newjersey
Milind Soman, who is known for running marathons barefoot and who also had a barefoot wedding in Spain, had to do something similar when atop the Empire State Building. "Sitting barefoot, more than 1,200 ft above the pavement in New York city," Milind captioned his photo.
Sitting barefoot, more than 1,200ft above the pavement in New York city ???? . . . The observatory on the 102nd floor of the iconic Empire State Building, with its floor to ceiling windows and 360° view is just spectacular. Even on a rainy day like this one, you can see past the statue of liberty all the way to the Atlantic. This building has featured in more than 250 movies in the last 90 years, including some of my favorites, King Kong, Sleepless in Seattle and An affair to remember ???????? . . . #EmpireStateBuilding #NewYork #traveltuesday #history #architecture #movies #love ???? @ankita_earthy
Meanwhile, Ankita was "being the absolute goofball that I am" at the location.
Milind and Ankita also left their mark in New Jersey: "One 15 hour flight later, Ankita and I are on a hill above New Jersey and the weather is fabulous," Milind captioned a post.
One 15 hr flight later, @ankita_earthy and I are on a hill above New Jersey and the weather is fabulous ???? the plaque behind us says George Washington, first American president, stood here in 1777 observing the movement of British troops during the revolution to gain independence from England. . . . #love
Its not in Madison County but all bridges are special :) Not on the ground, not in the air, just a special place in between. Its the third option. Another perspective. . . . No interesting and beautiful journey is ever smooth, whether it's a trek, or a relationship, or a career, or your life, and many times a bridge must be found, or built, that can get you from one good place to another, sometimes across really difficult obstacles. . . . And most often its just about looking at things from another point of view. . . . #life #love #health #happiness #bridges #fitnessaddict #live2inspire #milindsomwar #perspective ???? @ankita_earthy
Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are true blue couple goals. They are both marathon runners and fitness enthusiasts, and almost always feature in each other's posts about everyday things. In April 2018, Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman had a low-key wedding with only friends and family members in attendance in Alibaug. In July of the same year, the couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain.