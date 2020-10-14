Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Are Basking In Fall Colours In New York

Ankita and Milind in NYC (courtesy ankita_earthy)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are miles away from Mumbai - they are holidaying in New York City. The couple, who love to travel the world, is on yet another trip and have been filling up their feed with updates. It's fall season in New York and Milind and Ankita are soaking up the autumn colours and how. Sharing a bunch of loved up photos on Instagram, Ankita captioned her post with a quote attributed to novelist George Eliot: "Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird, I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns." An ecstatic Ankita added: "Oh how I love the colours of fall."

Milind Soman, who is known for running marathons barefoot and who also had a barefoot wedding in Spain, had to do something similar when atop the Empire State Building. "Sitting barefoot, more than 1,200 ft above the pavement in New York city," Milind captioned his photo.

Meanwhile, Ankita was "being the absolute goofball that I am" at the location.

Milind and Ankita also left their mark in New Jersey: "One 15 hour flight later, Ankita and I are on a hill above New Jersey and the weather is fabulous," Milind captioned a post.

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are true blue couple goals. They are both marathon runners and fitness enthusiasts, and almost always feature in each other's posts about everyday things. In April 2018, Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman had a low-key wedding with only friends and family members in attendance in Alibaug. In July of the same year, the couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain.