Just Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar 'Being Stupid Together' On A Deserted Beach

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, who can work-out just anywhere and everywhere, chose to perfect their backbend skills when on vacation in the US. On her Instagram, Ankita shared a photo of the couple doing backbends on an empty beach in New Jersey. Checking in to Instagram from Sandy Hook Beach, Ankita wrote: "Some madness next to the Atlantic Ocean. Because what is love, if not being stupid together?" Meanwhile, Milind Soman shared a loved-up photo on his Instagram and wrote: "Another pose, another beach! It's autumn on the east coast of the US but today was just sunny all day. Even the most beautiful and popular beaches are bare and deserted, just me and Ankita, with no other person for miles... except who took this pic. This is Sandy Hook beach, a narrow peninsula, home to a whole lot of seagulls, and views of New York and New Jersey on either side."

Take a look at Milind and Ankita's latest entry to their New York diaries:

Earlier, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar left their marks all around New York City. Their particular favourite spot turned out to be the Empire State Building, where Milind Soman posed barefoot - that's typically Milind Soman.

Meanwhile, Milind and Ankita are also soaking up fall vibes when in New York and her are glimpses. Autumn in New York reminded Ankita of this George Eliot quote: "Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns."

Apart from being fitness enthusiasts, Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are both marathon runners. In April 2018, Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman had a low-key wedding with only friends and family members in attendance in Alibaug. In July of the same year, the couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain.