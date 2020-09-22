Nothing To See Here. Just A Video Of Milind Soman Nailing A Handstand

Milind Soman in a still from the clip he shared. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman is a true fitness enthusiast and his Instagram feed reflects it. The actor-model, who frequently shares his workout videos and pictures, did something similar on Monday. This time, he posted a clip of himself nailing a handstand. In the same post, he also shared a post-workout photo of himself and wrote: "Handstands work your core and improve balance, the whole body is engaged while using your shoulders, arms, core, and back. Putting your body in an inverted position is simply another way to shake things up and step out of a rut! If you wish to start, start slow... google the correct progressions."

Milind Soman often motivates his fans to stay healthy and fit with his exercise videos. Some posts feature him doing pull-ups at an outdoor location while in others, he can be seen doing push-ups and skipping. A couple of days ago, he posted a video of himself doing difficult exercises and wrote: "Been doing one set of pull-ups every day, takes about 45 secs, but I can feel myself getting stronger! I also spend 3-4 min whenever I can on improving my handstand technique and another 5 min on push-ups. Total exercise and skill building time throughout the day is around 20-30 mins."

Before that, he shared three common myths related to fitness and the truth behind them. "3 myths about health and fitness! Health food is expensive - Truth is, eat local and seasonal, it's healthiest and cheapest...You need space or a gym to exercise - Truth is, bodyweight exercise can make you really fit and can be done at home in a space 8ft by 10ft....You need time to exercise - Truth is, micro workouts take 3-4 minutes and you can do them once or as many times as you like, throughout the day," read his post.

Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please! He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani.