A Day Before Birthday, Milind Soman Checks Into Instagram With A Holiday Pic From Goa

Ahead of his birthday, Milind Soman travelled to Goa with wife Ankita Konwar to enjoy a relaxing getaway. The model-turned-actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, posted a set of pictures of himself from his holiday to express how happy he is to be able to travel again. In the first photo, Milind Soman can be seen sun-bathing while in another, he can be seen running on the beach. Milind shared the pictures clicked by Ankita on his birthday eve - he will turn 55 on Wednesday. He wrote: "#TravelTuesday... So good to be traveling again! Holiday time, and Goa is always sweet, no matter the reason... or the season. "
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar were recently vacationing in the US. They updated their respective holiday diaries on Instagram with stunning pictures of themselves. "Another pose, another beach! It's autumn on the east coast of the US but today was just sunny all day. Even the most beautiful and popular beaches are bare and deserted, just me and Ankita, with no other person for miles... except who took this pic. This is Sandy Hook beach, a narrow peninsula, home to a whole lot of seagulls, and views of New York and New Jersey on either side," Milind captioned one of the posts.
Another pose, another beach ! Its autumn on the east coast of the U.S, but today was just sunny all day . . . Even the most beautiful and popular beaches are bare and deserted, just me and @ankita_earthy, with no other person for miles .. except @youngwolffilms who took this pic this is Sandy Hook beach, a narrow peninsula, home to a whole lot of seagulls, and views of New York and New Jersey on either side. . . . What are you guys upto ??????? . . . #love #health #life #fun #happiness #fitnessaddict #beach #sun #sand #surf #atlanticocean
Spent a day in Vermont, 4 hrs out of New York, just to enjoy the autumn colours on a small hike on a section of the Appalachian trail I had forgotten what the northern forests look like in this season, with the leaves turning from spectacular yellow to pink and red and purple. The weather was great, sunny, temperature about 12c so needed shoes Hikers here seem more careful and respectful, there was no sign of the empty discarded plastic bottles and packets that we see closer to home. It was stunningly beautiful. Forests everywhere are ancient places, their beauty existed here just like this, before humans arrived, and will exist long after we are gone. I feel blessed to have walked here. . . #live #life #health #trees #trek #autumn #fall #forest #shinrinyoku #vermont #appalachiantrail @ankita_earthy
Drove up to Vermont while chasing the colours of autumn It can't be that we go somewhere and don't do something outdoorsy. So found this beautiful trail for a good hike which actually is a part of the Appalachian trail (a very famous trail in the USA). The forest seemed as if it was on fire! So utterly beautiful. Felt so blessed to be able to experience the sun under those autumnly lit up trees and the smell of the forest was breathtaking. Even though it's so popular, kudos to the fellow hikers for being so considerate and keeping the trail absolutely litter free. Can't wait to be back and try a longer part of the trail next time. PS - I had too many blueberry pancakes dipped in actual maple syrup(a must try) and my "I'm freezing, please hurry" wala expression #appalachiantrail #vermont #autumnvibes #fall #frozen #forests #outdoorpeople #love #keepmoving #traveltuesday @youngwolffilms
In terms of work, Milind Soman is best-known for featuring in the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!. He has co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.