A Day Before Birthday, Milind Soman Checks Into Instagram With A Holiday Pic From Goa

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Highlights Milind Soman shared a set of pictures of himself on Tuesday

"So good to be traveling again!" he wrote

"Holiday time," he added

Ahead of his birthday, Milind Soman travelled to Goa with wife Ankita Konwar to enjoy a relaxing getaway. The model-turned-actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, posted a set of pictures of himself from his holiday to express how happy he is to be able to travel again. In the first photo, Milind Soman can be seen sun-bathing while in another, he can be seen running on the beach. Milind shared the pictures clicked by Ankita on his birthday eve - he will turn 55 on Wednesday. He wrote: "#TravelTuesday... So good to be traveling again! Holiday time, and Goa is always sweet, no matter the reason... or the season. "

Check out Milind Soman's post here:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar were recently vacationing in the US. They updated their respective holiday diaries on Instagram with stunning pictures of themselves. "Another pose, another beach! It's autumn on the east coast of the US but today was just sunny all day. Even the most beautiful and popular beaches are bare and deserted, just me and Ankita, with no other person for miles... except who took this pic. This is Sandy Hook beach, a narrow peninsula, home to a whole lot of seagulls, and views of New York and New Jersey on either side," Milind captioned one of the posts.

Meanwhile, check out some more mesmerising pictures from the couple's US vacation here:

In terms of work, Milind Soman is best-known for featuring in the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!. He has co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.