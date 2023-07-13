Emmys 2023: Succession Leads The Nominations List

Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 75th Emmy Awards, which are scheduled to be handed out in Los Angeles on September 18. HBO's Succession topped the nominations list with 27, followed by The Last of Us at 24 and The White Lotus at 23. Perennial favorite Ted Lasso led the comedy section with 21 nods.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Beef
Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Beef
SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Programs with most overall nominations:
Succession - 27
The Last of Us - 24
The White Lotus - 23
Ted Lasso - 21
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - 14
The Bear - 13
Beef - 13
Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - 13
Wednesday - 12
Barry - 11
Only Murders in the Building - 11
