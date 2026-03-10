IITian Quits Startup Job, Studies From Home In Bihar, Secures AIR 102 In UPSC Exam

Reported By Kaushal Kishore Pathak

UPSC Success Story 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 results have brought success stories from across the country, with Bihar once again producing several achievers. Among them is Abhishek Chauhan from Hajipur in Vaishali district, who secured an All India Rank (AIR) 102 in his second attempt.

Abhishek left his job at a multinational company to prepare for the civil services exam. After a brief period of preparation in Bengaluru, he returned home with his parents' permission and continued his preparation from Hajipur until he cracked the examination.



"I prepared at home using books and online resources. My parents supported me throughout," Abhishek said, adding that his medium of examination was English and his optional subject was Zoology. He also relied on online coaching during his preparation.

Abhishek completed his schooling up to Class 10 from Ramakrishna Mission School in Purulia. He later finished his Class 12 education from Hajipur. During his school years, he cracked the IIT entrance examination and later completed his engineering degree from an IIT before joining a start-up. However, he decided to leave his job and focus on preparing for the civil services.

Explaining his motivation, Abhishek said that while working in the start-up ecosystem, he realised that the impact of many innovations does not always reach vulnerable sections of society. "Public service offers the opportunity to work directly with people and contribute to society. That is what motivated me to pursue the civil services," he said.

Sharing advice for aspirants, he said preparation strategies vary from person to person, but emphasised the importance of practising previous years' question papers and maintaining consistency. "Focus on understanding difficult topics because overcoming them helps in achieving the target," he said.



At the same time, he advised candidates not to spend many years attempting the examination if they are unable to clear it. "It is important for young people to move forward and find meaningful work. Those who prepare should give their best attempt, and if they succeed, it is good; if not, they should explore other opportunities," he said.

Abhishek said his parents played an important role in his preparation for the civil services examination and attributed his success to their continuous encouragement and support.

His father, Abhay Kumar Singh, is a professor of philosophy at RN College in Hajipur and also serves as the Registrar at Nalanda Open University.

His father said the family always encouraged their children to pursue what they truly wanted. "There is no greater happiness for parents than seeing their child succeed. When Abhishek was preparing in Bengaluru, he faced difficulties with food and wanted to return home to focus on his studies. We supported his decision," he said.



He added that parents play an important role in nurturing discipline and motivation in children. "Children learn from their parents' behaviour, so it is important to create the right environment for them to pursue their goals," he said.

Abhishek's mother, Anuradha Rajput, said she ensured that her son faced no difficulty during his preparation. "My role was to stand by him and make sure he could focus entirely on his studies. I would regularly take food and other necessities to his room so that he did not have to worry about anything else," she said, adding that Abhishek has always been a topper.

Originally from Mohiuddinagar in Samastipur district, Abhishek comes from a family with a history of public service. His grandfather, Gaya Singh, served as the head of Raja Jan Panchayat for nearly 25 years.

Recognising his achievement, Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh honoured Abhishek and his family.