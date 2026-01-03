UPSC Success Story: Suraj Tiwari's Journey From Wheelchair To IAS Officer

Despite meeting a fateful train accident in 2017, Suraj Tiwari overcame the challenges of his life to crack the difficult UPSC Civil Services examination in 2023. Currently serving as Indian Information Service officer, he appeared in the UPSC exam in a wheelchair.

Suraj lost both his legs below the knees, right arm and two fingers of his left hand in a horrific train accident in 2017. Yet, defying all odds, he cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his first attempt and secured 917 rank. With only three fingers left, Suraj began his preparation at home, relying on self-study only as he could not attend coaching classes. His relentless focus paid off when he cracked one of India's toughest exams in the very first try.

Suraj was working in a private company in Noida when he met with a train accident in 2017 while visiting his home in Mainpuri. He decided to take up the UPSC exam when he was undergoing treatment at AIIMS. In an interview to Times of India, he said, "It struck me that my life does not end with this accident. That is when I decided to enrol myself in JNU." He has studied MA in Russian language at JNU.

Adding to the adversities during this period, Suraj's brother died by suicide in 2017 while he was undergoing treatment. All the medical expenses were borne by Suraj's father Rajesh Tiwari, who worked as a tailor. His mother Asha Devi called it as "darkest phase of their life."

Currently Suraj is working as a government official and inspiring and motivating others with his story.