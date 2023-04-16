Emma Watson, 33, Sums Up Her Birthday Album With 2 Special Notes And 6 Stunning Pics. Fans Are Thrilled

Emma Watson shared this picture. (courtesy: emmawatson)

Emma Watson is back with a bang on Instagram, and we couldn't be happier. Harry Potter star, who celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday (April 15), has shared a heartfelt note about what she learnt in these three years. Also, the actress, who has been away from Instagram since December 2022, treated her Insta family to 5 monochrome pictures and one coloured picture. In the note, she revealed the photos were clicked last year on her birthday. On another note, Emma thanked her brother Alex Watson for helping her find the "most challenging things with time". Informing her fans what she was up to, she wrote, "This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn't even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let's just say that now I am well acquainted. "

"I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!). My brother and I figured out how to make a gin using recycled wine grapes!? (@renaisspirits) I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel, not a dog. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women's environmental investment fund. I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too," Emma Watson continued.

Beauty And The Beast actress added, "I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months. I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down. I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial."

Emma Watson concluded her note with these words, "These pictures were actually taken on my birthday last year, but I wasn't ready to come out of my Covid Cocoon. Today I feel (butterfly emoticons)."

Soon after she shared the post, Vanessa Hudgens commented, "What a goddess." Her fans also flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "You inspire us all to live life to the fullest!" Another wrote, "Happy birthday Emma. Thank you for being you and a role model to so many young ladies out there."

Emma Watson's other post thanking her brother and friends reads, "Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now. You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass. It takes a village, don't let anyone tell you otherwise. And lastly - thank you to my brother @alex.s.watson for helping me find the most challenging things, with time, incredibly funny."

Emma Watson is known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. She has also starred in films such as Noah, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Little Women, to name a few.