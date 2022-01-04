Harry Potter Reunion: What The Makers Said After The Emma Watson Oopsie

Emma Watson in a still from the reunion. (courtesy: harrypotterfilm)

Even a few days after the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts aired on Amazon Prime Video and HBOMax, it has been trending and how. This time, however, it is because of a mistake made by the makers of the reunion, which did not got unnoticed by Harry Potter fans. In the reunion, the makers accidentally used an image of American Horror Story actor Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson aka Hermoine Granger. After a section of the Internet pointed out the mistake across social media platforms, the producers of the reunion told Fox News, "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now."

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts was attended by the cast that included Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates.

The Harry Potter series of films, distributed by Warner Bros, were based on JK Rowling's famous novels. The film made stars of its principle characters Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley ( Rupert Grint), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Professor Severus Snape (late actor Alan Rickman, who was already a popular name due to his works in the English theatre circuit and his role in the iconic Die Hard), among many others. The final part of the series released on released in July 2011.