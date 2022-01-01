Harry Potter Reunion: Emma Watson, Rupert Grint Recall Wanting To Quit The Film

A still from the reunion. (courtesy: harrypotterfilm)

Highlights Rupert starred as Ron Weasley

Emma played the role of Hermione Granger

The Reunion is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

It is impossible to imagine the Harry Potter series of films without Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, right? However during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, both the actors recalled wanting to quit the film at some point. Recalling the incident, Emma Watson, who starred as the bright Hermione Granger in the film, said, "I think I was scared. I don't know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, this is kind of forever now." She added, "The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way."

Rupert Grint, who starred as Ron Weasley in all the eight films in the Harry Potter series, added, "I had moments like that kind of all the way through. I also had similar feelings to Emma kind of contemplating what life would be like if I called it a day, but we never really spoke about it. I guess we were just kind of going through it at our own pace. We were kind of in the moment at the time. It just didn't really occur to us that we were all having similar feelings."

The Harry Potter series of films were based on JK Rowling's famous novels. The final part of the series released on released in July 2011.

Apart from the Harry Potter films, Rupert has also starred in Thunderpants, Cherrybomb and Wild Target.

Emma Watson was also seen in 2019 film Little Women. Her filmography also includes Beauty And The Beast, The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, The Circle, Ballet Shoes, among others.