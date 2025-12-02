<i>Harry Potter</i> Reunion: First Picture Of Daniel Radcliffe And Tom Felton After 14 Years Goes Viral

All Harry Potter fans assemble: a new picture of Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton, who played Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy respectively in the celebrated franchise, shows the pair reuniting in New York City recently.

They attended a special screening of Merrily We Roll Along, the filmed version of the 2023 Stephen Sondheim revival starring Radcliffe.

A video and picture have now gone viral online, showing the two co-stars hugging and exchanging greetings. What makes this reunion all the more special is that it was captured after more than a decade. They were last seen together at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in New York in 2011.

Have a look here.

Daniel Radcliffe e Tom Felton riuniti dopo 14 anni dalla fine di Harry Potter allo screening di Merrily We Roll Along pic.twitter.com/y6hcWi3VAl — It's A Show? It's A Lifestyle. It's A Religion. 📺 (@ItsAShow_blog) December 2, 2025

About Daniel Radcliffe And Tom Felton

Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton might have played rivals in the Harry Potter films, but the two have been close friends over the years.

Radcliffe portrayed Harry Potter, while Felton played Draco Malfoy, his school rival.

Felton has also been winning hearts with his recent Broadway performance, reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Back in November, on Good Morning America, Tom Felton said, “I saw him (Daniel Radcliffe) on his first Broadway show over 10 years ago, and now he's a Tony winner. He's one of the reasons Broadway feels so special to me.”

Tom Felton's Latest Broadway Performance

There has been much buzz around the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Last month, as Tom Felton appeared on stage in character, the audience erupted in joy.

The excitement reverberated through the crowd, and soon clips of their reactions and Tom getting teary-eyed at the response surfaced online.

According to People, the audience clapped and cheered when Tom Felton delivered one of his iconic lines from the Harry Potter series: "Scared, Potter?"

As Tom Felton bowed, he received a standing ovation, a truly heartwarming moment.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set 19 years after the events of Deathly Hallows.

The trio — Harry, Ron, Draco and Hermione — return, but the plot focuses on the new adventures of their children, Albus Severus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy.

ALSO READ | Watch: Tom Felton Cries After Receiving Standing Ovation At Broadway Debut In Harry Potter And The Cursed Child