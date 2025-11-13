Watch: Tom Felton Cries After Receiving Standing Ovation At Broadway Debut In <i>Harry Potter And The Cursed Child</i>

Advertisement

Watch: Tom Felton Cries After Receiving Standing Ovation At Broadway Debut In Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set 19 years after the events of Deathly Hallows

Draco Malfoy's Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
All Harry Potter fans assemble! Tom Felton made his iconic Broadway debut on Tuesday evening at the Lyric Theatre in New York City. Reprising his role as Draco Malfoy from the popular Harry Potter franchise, he returned for the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The 38-year-old actor appeared as the adult version of his character, and was met with thunderous applause from the audience, which made him emotional on stage.

This occasion also marks the beginning of a 26-week limited engagement, running through to May 10, 2026.

Love From The Audience

There has been a lot of buzz around the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. On Tuesday evening, as Tom Felton appeared on stage in character, the audience erupted in joy.

The excitement reverberated through the crowd, and soon, clips of their reactions and Tom getting teary-eyed at the response surfaced online.

According to People, the audience clapped and cheered when Tom Felton delivered one of his iconic lines from the Harry Potter series: "Scared, Potter?"

As Tom Felton bowed, he received a standing ovation, which was a heartwarming moment for him.

About Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

The ensemble cast for the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features John Skelley as Harry Potter, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, and Emmet Smith portraying their son, Albus Potter. Rachel Christopher and Daniel Fredrick appear as Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively, while Janae Hammond plays their daughter, Rose Granger-Weasley. Alongside Tom Felton, Aidan Close has been cast as his on-stage son Scorpius Malfoy, and Kristen Martin as Delphi Diggory.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set 19 years after the events of Deathly Hallows.

The trio-Harry, Ron, Draco and Hermione-return, but the plot focuses on the new adventures of their children, Albus Severus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy.

