Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy, Sorry, Tom Felton Joins The 'Exceptional' Cast Of Hansal Mehta's Gandhi

Harry Potter star Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy, has joined the cast of Hansal Mehta's upcoming web series Gandhi. The fantastic news was shared by Hansal Mehta and Applause Entertainment in a joint post on Instagram. International actors, including Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies and Simon Lennon, are also part of the project. Sharing the posters of the actors on Instagram, the production house wrote, “A global story with an exceptional cast! Gandhi brings together a stellar international ensemble to breathe life into pivotal roles. #Gandhi #GandhiFilmingNow Cast - Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon.”

Pratik Gandhi will play the titular role in the series. Recently, on Hansal Mehta's birthday, the actor shared a series of pictures featuring himself and the director on Instagram and said, “That's pretty much what we have been up to. The pure joy of being and working with Hansal Mehta. Just a day younger to me, my friend, philosopher and Guide. Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. health, happiness and a lot of love.” Gandhi marks the third collaboration between Pratik and Hansal Mehta. The two have, previously, worked in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Baai.

Gandhi, backed by Applause Entertainment, is based on historian Ramachandra Guha's books — Gandhi before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World, reported news agency PTI. The project went on floors in January. Sharing a set of pictures, including the Muhurat shot on Instagram, Applause Entertainment wrote, “Capturing history in the making! #Gandhi filming now.”

Applause Entertainment, in a statement on its official website, said, In Gandhi, “Mahatma Gandhi's life is to be detailed in a multi-season streaming period drama series akin to Netflix global smash The Crown.”