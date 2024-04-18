Jab Pratik Gandhi Met His Do Aur Do Pyaar Co-Star Vidya Balan: 'I Was Starstruck'

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi posed together

Pratik Gandhi, who will be collaborating with Vidya Balan for the first time in Do Aur Do Pyaar, recently talked to PTI about his experience while working with the Kahaani star. The 43-year-old-actor told PTI in an interview, "When I was offered the film, I was called to meet her as they wanted to see us together… And then, we had a couple of readings also. I was dealing with that starstruck moment. I actually had to behave normal, and think, ‘I'm just meeting a colleague'. I had to behave like that.”

“With this laughter, she made things comfortable. The first time when we met and we were clicking those awkward couple photographs, she laughed and she said, ‘This is awkward', and then she laughed,” he recalled.

On Wednesday, the makers of Do Aur Do Pyaar held a screening of the film in Mumbai for their friends from the film fraternity. Celebs like Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aaryan, Fardeen Khan and others attended the screening.

The film's lead cast shared the trailer earlier this month. Sharing the film's trailer on social media, Vidya Balan wrote, "Buckle up, 'cuz it's time to double the fun and romance with Do Aur Do Pyaar. #DoAurDoPyaarTrailer Out Now. Releasing in cinemas on 19th April 2024.

Ahead of the trailer's release, the makers shared poster from the film on Friday and they captioned it, "Tomorrow's forecast: Romance will bloom and pyaar will cause confusion! Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer Out Tomorrow. Releasing in cinemas on 19th April 2024."

Do Aur Do Pyaar has been directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and it is being produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.