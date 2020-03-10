Ekta Kapoor Shares Adorable Post For 'Soul Sister' Smriti Irani: 'She Makes Me Wanna Do Better'

Ekta Kapoor with Smriti Irani. (Image courtesy: ektarkapoor)

Who needs a specific day or time to celebrate friendship, right? No one knows it better that Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani, who commemorate their friendship not only on Women's Day but every day. The reason we are saying this is because two days after the International Women's Day, the TV producer shared a heartfelt note for the Union Minister and wrote how she makes her want to do better. Along with the note, Ekta Kapoor shared an animated video, which Smriti Irani had posted on Women's Day for her. In the clip, two teddy bears, tagged as "Ekta" and "Me" (for Smriti herself), can be seen dancing like crazy to the track Tum Kya Jaano Mohabbat Kya Hai from the 1077 film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.

Sharing the same video, Ekta Kapoor wrote: "This woman started working with me then became my best friend then went on to take on the world of politics! She is adept to talk on anything, from art, politics, business, movies and has perfected the art of parenting (if there is anything as perfect), multitasking, balancing multiple roles. She makes me wanna do better! Not on women's day but I celebrate our friendship every day. #soulsister."

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor's friendship started when the former made her television debut with Ekta's Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. Since then, the duo have become closest friends and we often get glimpses of their bonding on their respective social media pages, where they share adorable posts for each other.

Here's what Smriti Irani had said sharing the aforementioned clip on International Women's Day: "On the 8th, reams will be written about how women are, how they should be looked upon, how they should inspire or aspire... All I say is... Be. Be strong, be fun, be you. Don't be defined by anyone else. Define your own destiny. Just...Be."

Ekta Kapoor has produced several television shows and movies such as Dream Girl, Hum Paanch, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasturi to name a few. Her recently-produced web-series Mentalhood will soon air on the online streaming platform ALT Balaji and ZEE5 Premium.

Smriti Irani is best-known for playing Tulsi Virani in Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also featured in shows such as Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh among others. She ventured into politics in the year 2003. She is currently serving in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Minister of Textiles and the Minister of Women and Child Development.