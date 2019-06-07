You Helped Me Sail Through Many Turbulent Phases: Smriti Irani's Emotional Post On Ekta Kapoor's Birthday

Smriti Irani shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor politician Smriti Irani wished television czarina Ekta Kapoor on her birthday and in her post, Smriti Irani thanked Ekta for her "sail through many turbulent phases" in her life. Smriti Irani became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor's television show Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smtiti Irani, who is among Ekta Kapoor's closest friends, wrote on Instagram: "You brighten our lives with your smile, you strengthen our resolve with your support no matter what battles lie ahead, your belief that time will heal all wounds and do justice helped me sail through many turbulent phases, your conversations with God ... there are many ways for us in the Irani family to describe you but words won't be enough. Happy Birthday, Ekta Kapoor, rockstar Maasi, anchor, friend." Here's Smriti Irani's post:

Smriti Irani, who is the Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles, is frequently spotted on Ekta Kapoor's social media pages. Ekta recently cheered for Smriti Irani after she defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.

Meanwhile, several celebrities posted about how Ekta Kapoor changed their lives for better on social media in their respective posts for her. Mouni Roy, who started her career in the aforementioned show Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, instagrammed a photo album featuring pictures of Ekta Kapoor and wrote: "Such is you; with a heart of gold. Happy happiest birthday, Ekta Kapoor ma'am - mentor, guide and my reason to come to Mumbai."

Actress Urvashi Dholakia, who popularised the character of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Anita Hassanandani, who stars in Yeh Hai Mohobattein, also shared posts for Ekta Kapoor.

Here's wishing Ekta Kapoor a very happy birthday.