You Helped Me Sail Through Many Turbulent Phases: Smriti Irani's Emotional Post On Ekta Kapoor's Birthday

- You strengthen our resolve with your support: Smriti Irani wrote for Ekta
- Smriti Irani starred in Ekta Kapoor's show 'Kyunki...'
- Mouni Roy and Anita Hassanandani also shared posts for Ekta Kapoor
Actor politician Smriti Irani wished television czarina Ekta Kapoor on her birthday and in her post, Smriti Irani thanked Ekta for her "sail through many turbulent phases" in her life. Smriti Irani became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor's television show Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smtiti Irani, who is among Ekta Kapoor's closest friends, wrote on Instagram: "You brighten our lives with your smile, you strengthen our resolve with your support no matter what battles lie ahead, your belief that time will heal all wounds and do justice helped me sail through many turbulent phases, your conversations with God ... there are many ways for us in the Irani family to describe you but words won't be enough. Happy Birthday, Ekta Kapoor, rockstar Maasi, anchor, friend." Here's Smriti Irani's post:
Smriti Irani, who is the Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles, is frequently spotted on Ekta Kapoor's social media pages. Ekta recently cheered for Smriti Irani after she defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.
Meanwhile, several celebrities posted about how Ekta Kapoor changed their lives for better on social media in their respective posts for her. Mouni Roy, who started her career in the aforementioned show Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, instagrammed a photo album featuring pictures of Ekta Kapoor and wrote: "Such is you; with a heart of gold. Happy happiest birthday, Ekta Kapoor ma'am - mentor, guide and my reason to come to Mumbai."
"The world to her was a secret, which She desired to discover; to her it was a vacancy, which she sought to people with imaginations of her own" Such is you ; with a heart of gold. Happy happiest birthday @ektaravikapoor ma'am ; mentor , guide and my reason to come to bombay. I wish you health & happiness & heart fullll of love. Here's to the coming years of making shows, movies, poojas, motherhood, leadership, foresight & being the woman that you are. Love you P.S made an album because, come spring summer fall winter ; you face the music no matter what !
Actress Urvashi Dholakia, who popularised the character of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Anita Hassanandani, who stars in Yeh Hai Mohobattein, also shared posts for Ekta Kapoor.
Mommy Ektu here's wishing you all the happiness in the world on your birth day... This year is extra special as you turn extra responsible extra settled extra happy extra focused extra hardworking (as always) and extra SEXY(wonder how) Ravie is really lucky to have you as his mother and I am very lucky to have you as my friend. Once again happy birthday precious Love you to the moon n back! Swipe Swipe Swipe
Here's wishing Ekta Kapoor a very happy birthday.