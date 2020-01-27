Smriti Irani Posts Special Message For Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie On His First Birthday

Ekta Kapoor with son Ravie. (courtesy smritiiraniofficial)

Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie turned 1-year-old on Monday and in order to mark his special day, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who also happens to be a close friend of Ekta Kapoor, posted a lovely greeting on her Instagram profile on Monday. She shared some unseen pictures of the TV producer along with her son Ravie and she accompanied the post along with an equally adorable caption. In her post, Ms Irani talked about how she got Ravie his first doctor set and wrote: "Your Mom and I sat in silence a year ago waiting for you to come home (for a chatter box she was quiet and composed ). Your Masa freaks out that you are around 2 strong headed women and hopes we don't make a rabble rousing feminist out of you, before anyone at Balaji Telefilms or ALTbalaji could hand you a script or an edit tool I made sure you got a doctor's set to play with."

In her post, Smriti Irani also talked about Ravie Kapoor's nickname "Ravioli" and added, "'Your nana nani, mama and brother adore you. I refuse to respond to the name Ravioli (he is a dish for sure but no way will someone make Ravioli his call sign). You are loved Ravie Kapoor. Happy Birthday, God bless."

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor also shared the first picture of Ravie. Tusshar Kapoor had earlier promised that they would be sharing Ravie's pictures on his first birthday and that it was a conscious decision to keep baby Ravie's picture under wraps.

Ekta Kapoor, who welcomed son Ravie via surrogacy in 2019, did not share his pictures on social media for a year.

Smriti Irani made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. She is best-known for her character Tulsi Virani and has also featured in shows such as Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh among others.

Smriti Irani is married to businessman Zubin Irani. She hasn't featured in television shows or films after she joined politics. She almost starred in Umesh Shukla's All Is Well but gave up the role due to her work commitments as a Union Minister. Supriya Pathak replaced Smriti Irani in the film.