'Eid Mubarak,' Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Fans Along With A Pic Of AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam at Mannat on Eid.

Highlights Fans converged outside Mannat to get a glimpse of SRK "Eid Mubarak to everyone," said Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh's upcoming film is Zero

Shah Rukh Khan shared customary Eid greetings on social media along with a picture of himself and his son AbRam, waving from the balcony of their Mumbai bungalow. The picture is from Shah Rukh and AbRam's Wednesday meet-and-greet session. In another Instagram post, Shah Rukh shared a picture which showed the scene outside his bungalow Mannat, where fans converged to get a glimpse of their favourite actor. "Eid Mubarak to everyone. May Allah bless each and all with health and happiness. Thank you for coming home and making the celebrations every time so special. Love from my whole family to you," he captioned it.

Here are Eid greetings from Shah Rukh Khan:

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Aug 22, 2018 at 6:58am PDT

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming film Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. Zero, which releases later this year, is produced by Shah Rukh through his Red Chillies Entertainment, which is also the in charge of the exhaustive VFX work for the film.

Recently, Aanand L Rai revealed that Shah Rukh Khan ensured that the director had fun during the shooting and repeatedly asked him, "Kyun, mauj aa raha hai na?" Aanand told news agency PTI: "He's (Shah Rukh Khan) the reason why I had this beautiful journey."

Zero is the story of a dwarf struggling to be accepted by the society, a failed scientist (played by Anushka Sharma) and an actress battling alcoholism (Katrina Kaif). How their lives overlap forms the film's plot.

(With inputs from PTI)