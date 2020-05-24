Eid 2020: Amitabh Bachchan Sends Early Greetings On Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan shared multiple posts on social media to wish his fans on Eid ul-Fitr. The actor posted a picture collage of his character from his 1983 film Coolie, juxtaposed with a photograph of his character from his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. The actor, in his Twitter greeting wrote: "Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace...For harmony, for good health, for friendship and love...Forever. Bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family. Be one, be in one."

T 3539 - EiD Mubarak .. peace harmony and love for all .. pic.twitter.com/oNHkw7Ixwo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2020

In a separate tweet, Big B shared his photograph and he wrote: "Eid Mubarak ... Peace harmony and love for all."

Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace .. for harmony .. for good health .. for friendship and love .. for ever



.. bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE .. pic.twitter.com/hl7L2oJmdb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the trailer of Big B's forthcoming release Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana released on Friday and it received a great response from the audiences. The actor plays a grumpy landlord named Mirza in the film, while Ayushmann stars as his tenant. The Shoojit Sircar directed film, is slated to release on June 12 on Amazon Prime.

The 2019 thriller Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, remains Amitabh Bachchan's last release. The actor's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jhund.