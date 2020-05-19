'Be The Light': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Motivational Post Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, on Tuesday, grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list with his inspirational post for his fans. Big B shared a digitised picture of himself with the text "be the light" written on it on his Instagram profile and it has been boosting the morale of his fans. Big B, who keeps actively spreading awareness regarding coronavirus on his social media profiles, shared the inspirational post as an effort to motivate his fans. Sharing the picture, Big B wrote, "Be the light for all .. do for others what you would expect from others." Take a look at the picture shared by Big B here:

Big B, who is currently at home with his family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps his Instafam updated with his home activities. In coronavirus lockdown, Big B has been doing it all - from sharing priceless throwback pictures to keeping up with his fitness routine.

A few days ago, Big B trended a great deal for his pre-workout selfie. " Chale bhaiya gym .. baad mein milte hain .. gym yahin hai ghar ke bahar nahin, " wrote Big B. Take a look:

Take a look at these priceless throwback memories shared by Big B:

On the work front, Big B was last seen in the 2019 crime thriller Badla where he shared screen space with Taapsee Pannu. He has films such as Golabo Sitabo, Brahmastra, Chehre and Jhund to look forward to.