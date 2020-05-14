When The Bachchans And Nandas Converged For A Perfect Family Portrait

Big B photographed with his family. (courtesy: abujanisandeepkhosla)

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared a million-dollar throwback picture on their brand's official Instagram handle on Thursday. What's so special about the aforementioned photograph? Well, it features too many stars in a single frame. The picture features Amitabh Bachchan along with wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda and grandchildren - Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya. The picture seems to be taken way before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek got married (in 2007). Styled in traditional outfits by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the family can be seen happily posing for the camera. Big B, Abhishek and Nikhil Nanda can be seen wearing white kurta-pajama sets, while Jaya Bachchan is grace personified in a Dhaka resham saree. Shweta Bachchan Nanda is sitting pretty in a khadi gota outfit.

Sharing the picture on their brand's official page, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wrote: "Throwback Thursday. Jaya Bachchan looks elegant as always in a Dhaka resham saree. Shweta Bachchan is serene in a khadi gota outfit by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Navya and Agastya are cuteness overload in Tharad resham embroidery ensembles. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Nikhil Nanda are dapper in white off-white hand embroidered sherwanis."

Take a look at the post here:

Bollywood stars swear by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's designs. The designer duo were also the official wedding couturiers for Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's wedding, pictures from which they frequently share on Instagram.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year while son Agastya was born in 2000. Navya Naveli Nanda recently started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, just a week after graduating from New York's Fordham University.