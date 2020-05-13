Navya Naveli Nanda Starts A Healthcare Portal. 'Bravo,' Says Mom Shweta

Navya Naveli Nanda shared this image. (courtesy: navyananda)

Highlights "Bravo ladies. Onwards and upwards," wrote Shweta Bachchan Nanda

The virtual healthcare portal is called "Aara Health"

Navya Naveli is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda

Just a week after graduating from New York's Fordham University, Navya Naveli Nanda, has started her own business venture, an online healthcare portal called "Aara Health." One of the posts on the official Instagram handle of the brand defined Aara Health as a "platform for women that aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner." Navya, who is one of the co-founders, along with Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney and Pragya Saboo, shared an official statement on the brand's page, that read: "We are young and independent women who have come together to solve a common problem that has not been given the attention it deserves. Our different backgrounds and experiences have inspired us to help empower other women." Navya's new venture got a shout out from her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who commented: "Bravo ladies. onwards and upwards," on one of the posts.

Check out the posts here:

Last week, Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan hosted a DIY graduation party for her at Jalsa, Mumbai. Navya's robe was stitched by the house staff and her scholar cap was made out of chart paper. Sharing the pictures, Shweta wrote: "Class of 2020 - Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won't get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting." She added, "I threw on a Fordham (her college) sweatshirt over my PJ's! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer." She signed off the post, saying, "I'm not crying you're crying."

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Her uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated actors.

Navya hasn't featured in films or on television but she is a bona fide celebrity and often finds a spot on the list of trends. Navya even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.